2020 Summer Soran Concert “ICE”





Date: Aug. 22-23

Venue: Bluesquare I-Market Hall





The indie rock band Soran will be cooling people down with their summer concert “ICE” which will be held from August 22-23 at Bluesquare I-Market Hall. The group is famous for their summer concerts featuring fantastic live music and a chance to communicate with fans. Like the title of the concert suggests, “ICE” will bring a refreshing coolness to audiences tired from the heat and COVID-19 stress. The concert venue will adhere to COVID-19 regulations and maintain social distancing measures