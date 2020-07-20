2020 Summer Soran Concert “ICE”

Jasmine Lee (Justice Party) and Law Prof. Lee Sang-hyun on Anti-Discrimination Law
2020-07-14
2020-07-20
Date: Aug. 22-23
Venue: Bluesquare I-Market Hall
The indie rock band Soran will be cooling people down with their summer concert “ICE” which will be held from August 22-23 at Bluesquare I-Market Hall. The group is famous for their summer concerts featuring fantastic live music and a chance to communicate with fans. Like the title of the concert suggests, “ICE” will bring a refreshing coolness to audiences tired from the heat and COVID-19 stress. The concert venue will adhere to COVID-19 regulations and maintain social distancing measures
