South Korea celebrates Chuseok

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea celebrated the Chuseok holiday this week, but with heightened social distancing guidelines in place, the public was urged not to travel to their hometowns to celebrate.

At a daily coronavirus briefing on Monday, Ministry of Health and Welfare Spokesperson Son Young-rae urged the public not to travel during the holiday.

The government instead advised the public to use internet communication channels to communicate with family members that they are unable to meet in person.

During the two-week special quarantine period before and after the five-day holiday that ends Sunday, the government is making sure that the seasonal festivities will not lead to any mass gatherings.

Shutdown orders for eleven types of facilities deemed to carry high risk for infection in the capital region, including karaoke rooms and indoor gyms, will be maintained, while restaurants and franchise coffee shops will need to keep a certain distance between seats.