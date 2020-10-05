SuperM debuts at #2 on Billboard 200

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Project boy band SuperM has debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s main albums chart.

The group’s first full-length album “Super One” landed in 2nd place on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US.

SuperM is a project group consisting of members from SM Entertainment’s popular boy bands SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.