SuperM debuts at #2 on Billboard 200

N. Korea Apologizes for Fatal Shooting of S. Korean Official on West Sea
2020-09-27
2020-10-05
Project boy band SuperM has debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s main albums chart.
The group’s first full-length album “Super One” landed in 2nd place on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US.
SuperM is a project group consisting of members from SM Entertainment’s popular boy bands SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV.
2020-09-27
2020-09-28
2020-09-28
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >