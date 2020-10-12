North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary of Workers' Party with New ICBM
2020-10-11
2020-10-12
Date: Oct. 23 - 25
Venue: Olympic Hall, Olympic Park
The "NELL'S SEASON 2020 LET THE HOPE SHINE IN" concerts will be held offline from Oct. 23-25, at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park in Seoul. The concerts will be the group’s first since “Nell’s Room” in December of last year. The four-piece band debuted with its 2001 album "Reflection of" and its most recent single “Crash” was released in July, 2020.
2020-10-11
2020-10-11
2020-09-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >