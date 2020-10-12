Date: Oct. 23 - 25

Venue: Olympic Hall, Olympic Park





The "NELL'S SEASON 2020 LET THE HOPE SHINE IN" concerts will be held offline from Oct. 23-25, at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park in Seoul. The concerts will be the group’s first since “Nell’s Room” in December of last year. The four-piece band debuted with its 2001 album "Reflection of" and its most recent single “Crash” was released in July, 2020.