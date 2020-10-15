Menu Content

Fall Cabbages Turn Green

2020-10-15

Napa cabbages for winter kimchi-making are ripening at a plantation in Haenam, South Jeolla Province on Thursday amid skyrocketing vegetable prices. 


(Yonhap News)

