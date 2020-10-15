North Korea Marks 75th Anniversary of Workers' Party with New ICBM
Fall Cabbages Turn Green
Napa cabbages for winter kimchi-making are ripening at a plantation in Haenam, South Jeolla Province on Thursday amid skyrocketing vegetable prices.
(Yonhap News)
