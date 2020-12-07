Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

BTS’ new album ranks No. 3 on Billboard 200

2020-12-07

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YONHAP News

“Be,” the latest album released by K-pop superstars BTS has charted No. 3 on the Billboard 200. 


“Be” landed in 1st place on the chart upon its release, becoming the group’s fifth album to top Billboard’s main albums chart. The album fell from the top spot to No. 3 in its second week, according to Billboard Magazine. 


The album, fronted by lead track “Life Goes On” was released on Nov. 20. The group expressed hopes that the new album would offer a message of hope to people going through difficult times. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >