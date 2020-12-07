BTS’ new album ranks No. 3 on Billboard 200

ⓒ YONHAP News

“Be,” the latest album released by K-pop superstars BTS has charted No. 3 on the Billboard 200.





“Be” landed in 1st place on the chart upon its release, becoming the group’s fifth album to top Billboard’s main albums chart. The album fell from the top spot to No. 3 in its second week, according to Billboard Magazine.





The album, fronted by lead track “Life Goes On” was released on Nov. 20. The group expressed hopes that the new album would offer a message of hope to people going through difficult times.