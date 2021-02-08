LOONA ranks on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Relief Payments
2021-02-03
2021-02-08
LOONA became the first K-pop girl group since BLACKPINK to make an entry on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.
The girl group’s all-English song “Star” has ranked no. 40 on the chart which reflects weekly data from some 160 US radio stations.
In October 2020, BLACKPINK reached no. 21 on the chart with “Ice Cream,” a collaboration with American pop star Selena Gomez.
2021-02-03
2021-01-28
2021-02-02
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >