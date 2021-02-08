LOONA ranks on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart

ⓒ BlockBerry Creative

LOONA became the first K-pop girl group since BLACKPINK to make an entry on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.





The girl group’s all-English song “Star” has ranked no. 40 on the chart which reflects weekly data from some 160 US radio stations.





In October 2020, BLACKPINK reached no. 21 on the chart with “Ice Cream,” a collaboration with American pop star Selena Gomez.