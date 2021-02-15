Steve Hamilton, the IOM ROK Chief of Mission
2021-02-16
2021-02-15
Drawing Wishes for End to COVID-19
A door drawing depicting a general in golden armor is put up in Gwanghwamun, Seoul wishing for a successful fight against COVID-19. In Korean tradition, palace gates were decorated on Lunar New Year's to ward off evil spirits and seek blessing.
(Yonhap News)
2021-02-16
2021-02-15
2021-02-17
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >