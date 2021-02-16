Steve Hamilton, the IOM ROK Chief of Mission
Graduating Students
Graduating class students at Ewha Womans University are taking photos. The school has cancelled its graduation ceremony and is only renting out ceremonial gowns.
(Yonhap News)
