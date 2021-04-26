2021 Ailee Nationwide Tour “SHOW TOK” in Anseong

Youn Yuh-jung wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar
Date: May 8
Venue: Anseong Perfect Hall Grand Theater
Ailee will meet with fans through the nationwide tour “SHOW TOK.” The tour will begin in Gunpo on May 1st and travel through various cities in Korea. The singer is expected to showcase a brand new song through the tour.
