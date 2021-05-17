Heize to release new album this month

[Event] Watch & Prove
Singer-songwriter Heize will be releasing a brand new EP on May 20.
“HAPPEN” is the singer’s 7th EP and her first since joining a brand new label headed by PSY in 2019.
“HAPPEN” carries eight tracks of diverse genres and several high-profile artists like Tablo and Kim Feel are featured in it.
