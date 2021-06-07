Stray Kidz wins boy band competition show on cable TV

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Stray Kidz has won the cable competition show featuring six prominent K-pop boy bands.





On the final episode of “Kingdom” Legendary War” aired June 3, the group won 1st place with 38,373 points while The Boyz and ATEEZ followed in 2nd and 3rd place. The groups were assessed based on experts’ evaluations and a fan vote among other criteria.





As the 1st place winners, Stray Kidz will launch their own reality show, “Kingdom Week,” on the cable channel.