Team Korea's Strong Suit: Baseball

Due to the small number of participating teams, the format was changed to allow the teams to play each other as much as possible.

The event will start with a two-group(Group A and Group B) round-robin stage, followed by two rounds, a semifinals and the gold medal game.

South Korea is in Group B with the U.S. and Israel, while Japan is in Group A with Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

While the teams in each group advance to the knockout round after playing two group matches, repechage games are played at this stage, which means the third-ranked team in a group also has a chance to win the gold medal. While a team that tops their group, advances to the next round and wins three straight games is supposed to claim the gold medal, teams still have a chance to win the title even if they defeat a match in the first or second round through the repechage stage.

South Korea would meet its medal target the fastest if it tops the group ranking, then wins the top-ranked team in Group A.

But there is a special rule: If a team cannot play due to COVID-19, the tournament will operate under a single round-robin system. The top two teams will then compete for gold, while the third and fourth-ranked teams will play for bronze.