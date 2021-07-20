Team Korea’s Strong Suit: Men’s Football

South Korea certainly has what it takes to win a medal as the country won the bronze at the 2012 London Olympics nine years ago.

With the exception of the wildcard players, most of the athletes will be under 24 this year due to age restrictions, but this is a year older than usual as the Tokyo Games have been postponed by a year.

There is a relatively smaller gap in players’ abilities as most of them are young. Despite this, there are many unexpected events in Olympics football.

One of the reasons we can anticipate a good performance by the national team at the Olympics is that the entry by countries considered football powerhouses is limited in accordance with continental distribution.

Only four European countries, Romania, France, Spain, and Germany, will participate in football at the Tokyo Olympics. There are some who speculate that the South Korean men’s football team can even reach for the gold medal in Tokyo.

The national team, led by Coach Kim Hak-bum, won the title at the 2020 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Under-23 Championship held in Thailand in January. That victory helped the country secure the Tokyo Olympic ticket given to the top three countries.

South Korea also broke a record by managing to compete in football at the Olympics for the ninth consecutive time, starting from the 1988 Seoul Games.