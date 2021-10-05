BTS, Coldplay's Collaboration 'My Universe' Debuts atop Billboard Hot 100

ⓒYONHAP News

A collaboration between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay debuted atop Billboard's main singles chart.

Billboard announced on Monday that the two rocketed onto its Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1 with the single "My Universe."

It is Coldplay's second time to top the Hot 100 chart, with its first being 2008's "Viva La Vida." It is BTS' sixth in the past 13 months, the second shortest period to top the chart six times following The Beatles' one year and two weeks in the mid-60s.

"My Universe" is also the first Hot 100 No. 1 track by two co-billed lead groups.

The track, mostly sung in English with some Korean lyrics, drew eleven-point-five million U.S. streams and five-point-five million radio airplay audience impressions. It sold 127-thousand downloads and physical singles combined in its first week, ending September 30.

The song will be included on Coldplay's ninth album, "Music of the Spheres," to be released on October 15.