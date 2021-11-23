ⓒYONHAP News

S. Korea Wraps Up Annual College Entrance Exam + Interviews, Essay Tests for Early College Admissions Begin





Some 450-thousand students are said to have taken the annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) held on Thursday across 13-hundred test sites in the nation, according to the Ministry of Education.





That means some 10 percent of those who had applied to take this year’s exam did not show up, down by 2.4 percentage points from the previous year.





Among those who did show up, 96 applicants with COVID-19 took the exam at treatment centers and hospitals across the nation, while 128 others in self-isolation attended the test at separate venues.





Now with the CSAT over, students on the early admission track will take part in interviews and essay exams beginning this weekend. As many as 430-thousand students are expected to take part in the evaluative step that runs from Saturday through the end of the month.





When results of the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) held Thursday are distributed on December 10, regular admissions will also begin in full swing with application deadlines scheduled in late December and early January.