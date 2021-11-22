NCT to release new album next month

KBS WORLD presents Stage W
NCT will release a new album next month.
The new album will be the group’s 3rd full-length album titled “Universe.” The release date has been set for Dec. 14 and the album will include 13 songs.
The two lead tracks are called “Let’s Play Ball” and “Beautiful.”
A new teaser video for the album has been released on Nov. 22.
