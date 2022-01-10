O Yeong-su of ‘Squid Game’ wins best supporting Golden Globe

Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Actor O Yeong-su has become the first South Korean actor ever to win an acting trophy at the Golden Globe Awards.
The 77-year-old actor won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV for his role in “Squid Game,” beating Kieran Culkin of “Succession” and Brett Goldstien of “Ted Lasso.”
O played the elderly participant Oh Il-nam in the Netflix original series where heavily debt-ridden people play deadly games to win 45.6 billion won in prize money.
