Music Bank : Lineup to be Noted (EP. 1103 | January 14th)





Welcoming the new year, a number of remarkable comeback stages are prepared on Music Bank tonight.





First of all, ENHYPEN is back with their repackage < DIMENSION : ANSWER > which deals with a story of seven boys who attempt to find their own “answer”. The title track < Blessed-Cursed > is a hybrid hip-hop music and its rough guitar sound captivates listener’s ears.





Moreover, MAX CHANGMIN is back as solo after a year and nine months with an EP supported by the title track < DEVIL >. < DEVIL > is a R&B music and it deals with one’s strong willingness to go through difficulties in reality without being fascinated by devil’s words.





Music Bank is live streamed on KBS WORLD TV YouTube, 5PM every Friday.

