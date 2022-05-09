WJSN to hold solo concert in June

Music Bank Lineup (EP. 1117 | May 6th)
WJSN or Cosmic Girls will hold concerts on June 11 and 12 in Seoul.
Called “Wonderland” it will be the group’s first live concert in Korea in over three years.
WJSN debuted in 2016 with the EP “Would You Like?” and has released hits such as “I Wish” (2017). The international group consists of 13 members.
The group is currently competing in the cable reality show “Queendom 2”.
