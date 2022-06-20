KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 13th-19th)
2022-06-20
BTS COMPILATION : Yet To Come + For Youth + After talk [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220617
BTS dropped a new full-length album, ‘Proof’, on June 10th and performed on Music Bank with ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘For Youth’. Along with the relaxation of regulation regarding COVID-19, BTS could perform in front of a number of fans and interact with them, representing the end of the pandemic. Their ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘For Youth’ performance video clip on Music Bank got the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from June 13th to 19th, reaching 2.9M views just in three days.
Music Bank highlights are available on KBS WORLD TV YouTube.
▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DH9ob5Pb7g
2022-06-20
2022-06-17
2022-02-22
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >