KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (June 13th-19th)

BTS COMPILATION : Yet To Come + For Youth + After talk [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV 220617





BTS dropped a new full-length album, ‘Proof’, on June 10th and performed on Music Bank with ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘For Youth’. Along with the relaxation of regulation regarding COVID-19, BTS could perform in front of a number of fans and interact with them, representing the end of the pandemic. Their ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘For Youth’ performance video clip on Music Bank got the most number of views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube channel from June 13th to 19th, reaching 2.9M views just in three days.





