KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (July 25th–31st)
2022-07-29
2022-08-04
Airshow over Pyramids
The South Korean Air Force's flight display team, the Black Eagles, flies in formation over the Egyptian pyramids in Giza on Wednesday local time.
(Yonhap News)
2022-07-29
2022-07-29
2022-02-22
