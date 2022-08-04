Menu Content

Airshow over Pyramids

2022-08-04

Airshow over Pyramids

The South Korean Air Force's flight display team, the Black Eagles, flies in formation over the Egyptian pyramids in Giza on Wednesday local time. 


(Yonhap News)

