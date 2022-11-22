NewJeans to release new single

ⓒ ADOR

Boy band NCT Dream is set to release a Christmas-themed album titled “Candy” on Dec. 16. Including the title track, “Candy,” the new album will have six songs.

The title track is set to bring back nostalgic memories of the 90s as it is a remake of 1st generation boy band H.O.T.’s 1996 hit song of the same name.





NCT Dream, one of four subunits of NCT, debuted in 2016 with the single “Chewing Gum,” which was released in both Korean and Chinese.