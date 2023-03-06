Menu Content

2023 KyoungSeo Concert “Spring for You & I” in Seoul “

2023-03-06

Date: March 25-26

Venue: Ewha Women’s University Samsung Hall


Singer KyoungSeo will hold a spring concert called “Spring for You & I” at Ewha Women’s University Samsung Hall. The Seoul concert will take place for two days from March 25-26. KyoungSeo debuted in November 2020 with the single “Shiny Star” (2020). The singer recently released the single “Checklist” in the fall of 2022. 

