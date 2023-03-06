2023 KyoungSeo Concert “Spring for You & I” in Seoul “

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
Date: March 25-26
Venue: Ewha Women’s University Samsung Hall
Singer KyoungSeo will hold a spring concert called “Spring for You & I” at Ewha Women’s University Samsung Hall. The Seoul concert will take place for two days from March 25-26. KyoungSeo debuted in November 2020 with the single “Shiny Star” (2020). The singer recently released the single “Checklist” in the fall of 2022.
