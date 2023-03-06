Craxy to release new music this month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
Girl group Craxy will be releasing new music later this month along with a complete “makeover”.
Craxy will be releasing new music on March 23, while their agency explained that the upcoming release will be an attempt to go back to its roots and “reorganize everything”.
Craxy consists of five members and it debuted in March 2020 with its first EP “My Universe.”
