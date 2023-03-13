Blackpink sets another world record

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Blackpink has set yet another Guinness World Record.

The girl group became the most-streamed female band in the world, with the band's songs reaching 8.88 billion individual streams on Spotify.

The previous record was held by British pop band Little Mix with 400 million streams. Blackpink's most popular hits like “How You Like That” and “Kill This Love” contributed to the record.

It’s the 20th time for the group to break a Guinness World Record.