Blackpink sets another world record

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
2023-03-13
Blackpink has set yet another Guinness World Record.
The girl group became the most-streamed female band in the world, with the band's songs reaching 8.88 billion individual streams on Spotify.
The previous record was held by British pop band Little Mix with 400 million streams. Blackpink's most popular hits like “How You Like That” and “Kill This Love” contributed to the record.
It’s the 20th time for the group to break a Guinness World Record.
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-03-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >