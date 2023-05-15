Menu Content

Korean
English

(G)I-dle tops iTunes chart in 18 regions

2023-05-15

K-POP Connection

ⓒ CUBE Entertainment

(G)I-dle’s new EP has topped iTunes albums charts in 18 regions. 


The group’s sixth EP “I Feel” has received over 1.1 million copies in preorders, and sold more than 680,000 units on the day of release. 


It is expected to become the first million-selling album from the group.

