(G)I-dle tops iTunes chart in 18 regions

[4K] SEVENTEEN, NCT DOJAEJUNG, IVE, Kep1er, WOODZ, TEMPEST, xikers... | On the way to music bank 230428
2023-04-28
2023-05-15
(G)I-dle’s new EP has topped iTunes albums charts in 18 regions.
The group’s sixth EP “I Feel” has received over 1.1 million copies in preorders, and sold more than 680,000 units on the day of release.
It is expected to become the first million-selling album from the group.
2023-04-28
2023-04-24
2023-04-21
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >