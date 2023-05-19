Menu Content

Fast X (분노의 질주: 라이드 오어 다이), Triangle of Sadness(슮픔의 삼각형)

2023-05-19

Korea24

Wondering what to watch this week? 


Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to first discuss the latest in the Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X. 


Then our critics discuss the Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness directed by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Oslund. 


It's that film that made headlines last year for its 15-minute vomit scene... spoiler alert. 

