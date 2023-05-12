Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (가디언즈오브갤럭시), Cannes Film Festival (칸 영화제)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned to theaters once again!





Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, among others.





Then our critics discuss the #CannesFilmFestival, the world’s most prestigious film festival scheduled to begin in a few days.





Looking back to a year ago, Korean films enjoyed a major success at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, with Park Chan-wook(#박찬욱) winning Best Director for Decision to Leave(#헤어질 결심) and Song Kang-ho(#송강호) winning a Best Actor award for his role in Broker (#브로커). This year Song Kang-ho is back again with another film Cobweb (#거미집), featured as an Out of Competition screening.