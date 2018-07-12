Defense, Justice Ministries to Form Joint Probe Team on Martial Law Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry and the Justice Ministry will form a joint probe team to investigate the Defense Security Command’s(DSC) paper that reviewed the possible declaration of martial law last year during the candlelight vigils held against then-President Park Geun-hye.The Defense Ministry confirmed Monday the formation of the team, which is expected to be headed by a civilian prosecutor and the chief of a special military team that is currently looking into the case.The joint team will also look into allegations that the DSC spied on bereaved families of the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking.In a statement, the Defense Ministry said that the formation of the team was required considering that civilians could also be key suspects in the case.Once it becomes active, the joint probe team will likely question key officials who were allegedly involved in drawing up the DSC document, including the former DSC chief Cho Hyun-chun, former Defense Minister Han Min-koo, former head of the National Security Office Kim Kwan-jin and the ex-acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn.