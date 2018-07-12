VOA: N. Korea Likely Dismantled ICBM Assembly Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says that North Korea appears to have dismantled an assembly facility for intercontinental ballistic missiles near Pyongyang.The VOA reported Wednesday that recent satellite imagery by Planet Labs of an auto factory area in Pyongsong in South Pyongan Province, where the facility was located, shows that it has been removed.The broadcaster said that it also found a large structure next to the facility disappeared after comparing images from July 20th, 21st and 24th with those from June 30th.Satellite imagery analyst Nick Hansen told the broadcaster that the North appears to be dismantling the facility, although adding there is a need to monitor the site a little longer before making a conclusion.