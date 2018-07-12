BMW to Recall 106,317 Vehicles Following Engine Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

BMW Korea has begun a voluntary recall on Thursday of over 106-thousand of its vehicles following reports of the firm’s cars catching fire.According to South Korea's Transport Ministry, the German carmaker has identified the exhaust gas recirculation as the main cause of the recent fires in the engine compartment of its 520d sedan.Faulty recirculation is believed to have caused hot exhaust gas to enter the part of the engine called the intake manifold. The hot temperature of the gas then created holes in the engine, which eventually led to the fires.Forty-one other models are also subject to the planned recall as they incorporate the same recirculation in their engine systems.BMW will begin safety inspections on all affected vehicles from Friday and replace faulty components from mid-August.