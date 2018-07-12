N. Koreans to Arrive in S. Korea on Sunday for Joint Asian Games Training

North Korean members of inter-Korean teams set to participate at the upcoming Asian Games will arrive in South Korea for joint training on Sunday, a day later than initially scheduled.The Unification Ministry on Thursday confirmed the postponement of the arrival of the North Korean delegation, saying it will fly to the South via Beijing on Sunday.The group will leave the Chinese capital at 1:25 p.m. and land at Incheon International Airport around two hours later. North Korean athletes will join forces with those from the South in dragon boat racing, women's basketball and rowing at the Asian Games that will kick off in Indonesia next month. The 34-member delegation includes three female basketball players and their coach, 18 canoeists and eight rowers, in addition to four assistant staff members.Upon arrival in Incheon, they are scheduled to move to their accommodation located in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province. Initially, the North Korean female basketball players were scheduled to stay at the National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, but the plan has since been changed. No specifics of their training schedules have been confirmed.