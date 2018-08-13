Two Koreas Begin Joint Inspection of Cross-Border Roads

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas started their joint survey of cross-border roads Monday as part of efforts to modernize and reconnect inter-Korean roads.According to the Unification Ministry in Seoul, a 28-member South Korean delegation crossed the Military Demarcation Line at 9 a.m. for the on-site inspection, as well as an inter-Korean meeting on the issue at the North Korean city of Gaeseong.The two Koreas had previously agreed to conduct the on-site study of the North Korean section of the road connecting 171 kilometers between Gaeseong and Pyongyang from last Friday to this Friday, but the North abruptly cancelled without providing a reason.Once the joint inspection of the section is completed, the two Koreas will carry out inspections on a road stretching from the North's Goseong to Wonsan along the east coast.The survey is in line with an agreement reached by the two sides in June to work together in modernizing and eventually connecting roads across their western and eastern borders.