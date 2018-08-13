Moon: No Unilateral Change to Pension Scheme

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that changes to the state-run pension program will not be made unilaterally by the government without public consent.Chairing a meeting of his top aides, Moon said discussions will continue based on the principle that revising the pension scheme is aimed at expanding income guarantees for post-retirement.His remarks follow media reports about a possible increase in the pension payment and a postponement in the time recipients are able to collect their pension.During the meeting, President Moon said one of his administration's key welfare policy goals is to expand post-retirement income and that he was perplexed as to why reports of the opposite nature have come about.Moon said he is aware that discussions are under way between rival parties related to reviewing fiscal funds necessary for the pension program, a task required by law to be done every five years.He said government measures will only be finalized after gathering public opinions and through parliament legislation.