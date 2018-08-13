Gov't to Spend Big on Big Data, AI, Hydrogen Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon says the government will invest nine to ten trillion won over the next five years in three key strategic areas.During a ministerial meeting on innovative growth, Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Monday that the three areas are artificial intelligence, hydrogen economy and big data, and blockchain and sharing economy combined.He said over five trillion won will first be invested in eight critical sectors next year.The minister also vowed to actively uncover social overhead capital projects that are closely related to local communities, and provide large scale support.He said the government is currently reviewing projects such as building sports facilities for the disabled, building smart factories, smart farms and walking trails in urban areas designed to reduce fine dust levels.