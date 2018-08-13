FM Kang Meets with Chief of CTBTO

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with Lassina Zerbo, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization(CTBTO) in Seoul on Monday.The Foreign Ministry said the two discussed cooperation as well as Korean Peninsula affairs.Minister Kang assessed the agency's efforts related to North Korea's nuclear issue such as the detection of nuclear testing activity.She asked for Zerbo's continued support for North Korea's complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Zerbo also expressed support for South Korea's related endeavors, including the past two inter-Korean summits and hope that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty(CTBT) can be effectuated at the earliest date. The treaty has yet to be ratified by a number of countries including North Korea, the United States, India and China.In response, Kang offered Seoul's support for the treaty's swift implementation.