Advance Team to Leave for Mt. Geumgang to Prepare for Family Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

An advance team of South Korean officials will leave for North Korea on Wednesday to prepare for upcoming reunions of families separated during the Korean War.A Unification Ministry official told reporters Tuesday that the advance team will visit the Mount Geumgang resort in North Korea to make final inspections on accommodation facilities, reunion venues and travel routes.The advance team, which consists of 18 government and Hyundai Asan officials, will stay in the North until the reunions are over on August 26th.The first round of family reunions will be held from August 20th to 22nd, while the second round will take place from August 24th to 26th.