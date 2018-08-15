NYT: Korean War-Ending Declaration May Be Possible in Fall

Photo : YONHAP News

The New York Times reports U.S. President Donald Trump may give North Korea the present it so desperately wants this fall: a declaration to formally end the Korean War.In an article published on Monday, the U.S. daily said South and North Korea are working to have a war-ending declaration ready by the end of the year at the latest, but ideally by the opening of the UN General Assembly on September 18th.John Delury, a professor at Seoul's Yonsei University, told the New York Times that the best-case scenario is that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the UN with a peace declaration in hand.The report said it's widely believed UN officials will invite Kim to attend the assembly and make a speech.Although many U.S. officials think it's too early for that to happen, the report said Trump, as a wild card president, might aim for a foreign policy extravaganza in the fall as he did for his summit with Kim in Singapore in June.