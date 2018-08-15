South Korea Expresses Concerns over Abe's War Shrine Offering

The Seoul government has expressed deep regrets over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's offering to a controversial war shrine.A spokesman of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Seoul expresses deep concerns over the fact that the leaders of the Japanese government and the parliament made a visit and sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine. He said that such a move cannot be justified under any circumstance as Yasukuni is a symbolic structure of Japan's colonial rule and aggression.Abe sent a ritual offering on Wednesday to the controversial war shrine that honors Japan's war dead and a number of Class-A war criminals.Earlier a group of f Japanese government officials and lawmakers visited the shrine to pay their respects.