South Korea Expresses Concerns over Abe's War Shrine Offering

The Seoul government has expressed deep regrets over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's offering to a controversial war shrine.
A spokesman of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Seoul expresses deep concerns over the fact that the leaders of the Japanese government and the parliament made a visit and sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine. He said that such a move cannot be justified under any circumstance as Yasukuni is a symbolic structure of Japan's colonial rule and aggression.
Abe sent a ritual offering on Wednesday to the controversial war shrine that honors Japan's war dead and a number of Class-A war criminals.
Earlier a group of f Japanese government officials and lawmakers visited the shrine to pay their respects.