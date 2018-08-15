Menu Content

South Korea Expresses Concerns over Abe's War Shrine Offering

Write: 2018-08-15 15:25:04Update: 2018-08-15 15:34:02

The Seoul government has expressed deep regrets over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's offering to a controversial war shrine. 

A spokesman of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Seoul expresses deep concerns over the fact that the leaders of the Japanese government and the parliament  made a visit and sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine. He said that such a move cannot be justified under any circumstance as Yasukuni is a symbolic structure of Japan's colonial rule and aggression. 

Abe sent a ritual offering  on Wednesday to the controversial war shrine that honors Japan's war dead and a number of Class-A war criminals. 

Earlier a group of f Japanese government officials and lawmakers visited the shrine to pay their respects.
