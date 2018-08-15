Typhoon Soulik Likely to Affect Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Powerful typhoon Soulik is expected to keep moving north and affect the Korean Peninsula.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that with a pressure of 955 hectopascals, the 19th typhoon of the season advanced to eleven-hundred kilometers southeast of Kagoshima in Japan at 9 a.m. Sunday.The typhoon, which is moving northwest at 12 kilometers per hour, is expected to reach waters off Yeosu on South Korea's southwestern coast on Thursday morning.The weather agency forecast Soulik will move north and pass over the country's inland areas.The tropical storm was weak and small when it was created three days ago in Guam, but it has become a bigger, more powerful typhoon as it advanced north.