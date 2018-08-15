KOSPI Ends Monday 0.04% Higher

Photo : KBS News

South Korean stocks were mixed on Monday as traders waited for developments on proposed trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed the day point-04 point, or point-83 percent higher, to end the day at two-thousand-247-point-88.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing two-point-52 points, or point-33 percent, to close the day at 769-point-78.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-one won.