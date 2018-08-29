S. Korea, Russia to Install Direct Air force Communication Line

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Russia will install a direct communication line between their air forces.The Defense Ministry said Thursday that Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk and his Russian counterpart Alexander Fomin reached the agreement during a meeting in Russia on Tuesday.The direct communication line will likely enable the two countries to communicate in real time when Russian military planes fly into the Korea air defense identification zone(KADIZ).Last month, two Russian military planes violated the KADIZ four times, prompting South Korea to deploy Air Force jets in an emergency response.The two countries also agreed to upgrade their bilateral defense strategy dialogue to a vice-ministerial level.