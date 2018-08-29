S. Korean Envoys Deliver Moon's Letter to Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's special envoys have met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang and delivered a personal letter from President Moon Jae-in.South Korean Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom informed reporters about the meeting via text message on Wednesday. The spokesman added that the envoys will return to Seoul later in the evening after attending a dinner hosted by the North Korean side.Led by presidential security adviser Chung Eui-yong, the five-member delegation flew to Pyongyang on Wednesday morning and met with their North Korean counterparts, including Kim Yong-chol, the North's point man for current talks with South Korea and the United States.Their one-day visit is largely aimed at setting a date for a proposed Moon-Kim summit, which will mark the third of its kind if held.The envoys will hold a media briefing in Seoul on Thursday to disclose the outcome of their trip.The other four special delegates are National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Suh Hoon, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.