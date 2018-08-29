China Supportive of S. Korean Envoy to Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing is responding positively to South Korea's government envoys visiting Pyongyang.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a media briefing Wednesday that China hopes all parties concerned with the Korean Peninsula will strengthen communication and display more good will and sincerity toward each other.Citing the importance of security and mutual trust, the spokeswoman called for dialogue and negotiations between the two Koreas, and between the North and the United States, in order to find balanced solutions to each other’s “reasonable security concerns.”She also said China is taking Moon’s recent remarks seriously. During a meeting with his aides on Monday, the South Korean president said it is time to bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula, adding it is the reason he is sending the special envoys to the North.Led by Moon’s chief security adviser Chung Eui-yong, the five-member South Korean delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday morning.