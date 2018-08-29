Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.01%

South Korean stocks were mixed Wednesday as China escalates trade tensions with the United States.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell point-28 points, or point-01 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-282-point-92.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose six-point-10 points, or point-74 percent. It closed at 826-point-33.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-six won.