Clinical Trial Underway in S. Korea to Develop MERS Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Vaccine Institute(IVI) says a clinical trial is underway in South Korea to develop vaccines for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome(MERS).The Seoul-based nonprofit says it is working with South Korean and foreign companies to swiftly develop vaccines for the illness that has killed nearly 800 people around the world since it was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012.The domestic clinical trial is receiving financial assistance from Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation. South Korea’s GeneOne Life Sciences is participating in the trial.