Trump Sees No Need to Set Timeline for N. Korea's Denuclearization Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he sees no need to set a timeline for North Korea's denuclearization.Trump made the remarks during a press conference in New York after presiding over a UN Security Council meeting.Responding to a question, he said he doesn't want to be drawn into a "time game" over the North's denuclearization, adding if it takes two years, three years or five months, it doesn't matter.Trump said he also ordered his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, not to get into the time game with North Korea in negotiations.He said that North Korea is dissembling its nuclear and missile facilities and plans to shut down more of its missile and nuclear sites but wouldn't elaborate.Administration officials previously stated they were aiming for North Korea to take major steps toward denuclearization by the end of Trump’s first presidential term.