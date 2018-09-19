Strong Typhoon Approaching Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Kong-Rey is moving toward Jeju Island and the southern region of the Korean Peninsula, with up to 500 millimeters of rain expected on the southern island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the 25th tropical storm of the year was 170 kilometers west-northwest of Okinawa, Japan, on Friday morning heading north toward the Korean Peninsula.Up to 500 millimeters of rain and strong winds are expected to batter Jeju until Saturday, while southern areas and the eastern parts of Gangwon Province will receive 80 to 150 millimeters of rain, and parts of the southern and eastern coasts more than 300 millimeters. Central regions of Korea will receive 30 to 120 millimeters of rain.