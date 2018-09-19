N. Korean Cargo Plane Visited Vladivostok Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean cargo plane has come and gone from Vladivostok amid rumors the North Korean leader is planning a visit to Russia.According to the flight tracker Flightradar24, the P-914 North Korean freighter, which was used during the North Korea-U.S. summit in June, left Pyongyang and arrived at Vladivostok on Sunday and returned home the same day.It is the same aircraft that transported cargo for the June summit talks in Singapore, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's Mercedes-Benz.North Korean airline Air Koryo does not run a regular flight between Pyongyang and Vladivostok on Sundays.